Lightning win second grand final

IN ACTION: Jessica Anstiss of the West Coast Fever and Laura Scherian of the Lightning during the their last match in Perth.

IN ACTION: Jessica Anstiss of the West Coast Fever and Laura Scherian of the Lightning during the their last match in Perth. TONY MCDONOUGH

NETBALL: The big day has arrived for the Sunshine Coast and West Coast, with the Super Netball grand final to be contested in Perth.

The Lightning are reigning premier, after winning the national league in their inaugural season, and head into the big dance on the back of a six-game winning streak.

They lost the first three matches of the regular season but rebounded to squeeze into the four-team finals before toppling the Firebirds and the Giants away from home.

With the likes of Australian stars Caitlin Bassett and Stephanie Wood and last year's competition MVP Geva Mentor at goal keeper, the visitors boast plenty of firepower.

Meanwhile, the Fever are chasing their first title after battling for years on the elite stage.

They've experienced a stellar season, finishing the home-and-away campaign in second place before beating the Giants away from home in the play-offs to earn a home grand final.

With Jamaica's Jhaniele Fowler-Reid scoring almost at will, they have been hard to stop.

FULL WRAP COMING SHORTLY