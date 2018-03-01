Artwork in the bright lights of the Commonwealth Games

Former Lockyer District High School student Jenna Lee was the lead artist on the Australian Commonwealth Games athletes uniforms.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Former Lockyer District High School student Jenna Lee's artwork will be seen by people from around the globe in the bright lights of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.

Her designs will feature on the Australian team's ceremony uniforms, created by R.M. Williams, in the blazer lining, the pocket squares, ties and scarves, as well as on the polo shirt.

The artwork is part of series of works created for the GOLDOC Reconciliation Action Plan by Brisbane-based agency Gilimbaa, where Ms Lee, who is a proud Larrakia woman, works as a senior designer and artist.

As Gilimbaa's lead artist, her creative practice is strongly influenced by her heritage and she specialises in Aboriginal artwork and design, in particular investigating new methods and technologies to celebrate her ancient culture in the modern day.

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips said he was proud of the uniforms.

"Perhaps most special about the R.M. uniform is the indigenous artwork detail throughout,” Mr Phillips said.

"The artwork used throughout the uniform represents unity, which is a powerful message for our team,”

Ms Lee graduated from Lockyer High in 2009 and went on to earn a Bachelor in Visual Communication Design and Fine Art from the Queensland College of Art.