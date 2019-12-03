Arts successes paving way for creative future

UPCOMING TALENT: Home – Deer by Toogoolawah State High School student Grace Gardner was part of the Budding Talents exhibition recently displayed at Somerset Regional Art Gallery – The Condensery.

UPCOMING TALENT: Home – Deer by Toogoolawah State High School student Grace Gardner was part of the Budding Talents exhibition recently displayed at Somerset Regional Art Gallery – The Condensery.

SOMERSET residents are an artistic bunch, and the success of recent trial projects has encouraged the region’s Regional Arts Development Funding Committee to continue pursuing new ideas.

The Somerset region is home to a number of art galleries, which frequently feature the works of the region’s artists, and regularly rotate through larger visiting exhibitions.

This year, school students were given the opportunity to have their work displayed at the Condensery Gallery as part of the Budding Talents exhibition.

A Writer in Residence program also operated for several months, giving residents an opportunity to work with a published writer to develop a written work.

“People raved about the Writer in Residence program,” said Somerset Regional Councillor Robert Whalley.

“There were about 14 people in each session. I know that might not sound like a lot, but it filled a niche in the region that was sorely missing.”

Another new project brought stage performances to the region, with two showings of Charlotte’s Web held in the Somerset Civic Centre for families in September.

“The performances were very well attended,” Cr Whalley said.

“We received a lot of positive feedback.”

There are tentative plans to invest in further arts programs and collaborations, given the success of the this year’s projects.

At their meeting last week, Somerset Regional Council gave funding approval for several upcoming arts initiatives.

This included $950 for the Kilcoy Art Society’s Easy Relief Painting, $5379 for the council’s Jallaroo Jive, and $6500 for the Greg Hughlin Noosa Film Academy project Filmmaking Workshop Roadshow for Youth Community Engagement.

