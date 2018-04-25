Menu
INSPIRED: Exhibition Curator Jacinta Giles with her work Resistance at the In Response to Somerset Exhibition opening at the Somerset Art Gallery - The Condensery on Saturday.
Artists respond to the Somerset Region

Francis Witsenhuysen
25th Apr 2018 3:51 PM

AN art exhibition focussing purely on the Somerset was officially opened at the weekend.

In Response to Somerset features a variety of work from artists Jacinta Giles, Carolyn Stubbin, Kazmin Samia, Morgan Louise Anderson, Nicola Garrett, Michelle Stemm, Gail Johnston and showcases various mediums including photography, drawings, print making, jewellery and sculptural objects.

In Response to Somerset will be showcased at The Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery until Sunday, June 10.

