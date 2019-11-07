Artist’s koala paintings set to fundraise for wildlife group

RAFFLE TIME: Marilyn Leitch has donated two of her paintings to support the work the Ipswich Koala Protection Society does.

TWO paintings are set to headline an exhibition at the Old Church Gallery in Moore, with artist Marilyn Leitch showcasing paintings depicting wildlife and the Australian outback.

While the Somerset-based artist will display 35 paintings in the gallery, two from the collection are not for sale.

Anyone eager to hang them on their on walls had better go big on raffle tickets.

“I have a passion for wildlife and birdlife so I wanted to support a local group helping our koalas and other wildlife in the areas,” Ms Leitch said.

Ms Leitch exhibits at the gallery regularly but wanted to make an effort to support the wildlife so donated two paintings to the Ipswich Koala Protection Society, which will be awarded to the winner of the raffle on opening day.

“Because of the Koala Rescue Foundation, I’ve painted a koala and a kookaburra,” she said.

“We have a lot of kookaburras in this region; whenever I go out driving, I’ll see them sitting on the powerlines.”

The exhibition opens at 11am on Sunday, November 10.

Two representatives from the Ipswich Koala Protection Society will attend the launch.

Ipswich Koala Protection Society vice president Marilyn Spletter said the drought meant more koalas were descending from trees in search for water.

“Koalas do actually drink but, a lot of the time, they get the condensation off the leaves in the night so they don’t need to go down and drink puddles,” Ms Spletter said.

“But, in the really bad heat we’ve had and the drought, we’re finding them down on the ground looking for water — if they’re sick, that’s when dogs can attack them.”

She said funds were vital for the organisation to run.

“I live in Hatton Vale and, if I do a rescue, I can drive up to Esk, which is 55 minutes,” she said.

“The price of petrol — it virtually nearly takes a tank to go there and back.”

All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the society.

You can reach a wildlife carer on 5464 6274.