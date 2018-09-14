Artist's creative process is far cry from day job

LICK OF PAINT: Emma McLucas in front of the mural on the Gatton Real Estate building she worked on as a part of the First Coat Lockyer project.

LICK OF PAINT: Emma McLucas in front of the mural on the Gatton Real Estate building she worked on as a part of the First Coat Lockyer project. Lachlan McIvor

Name: Emma McLucas

Occupation: Full-time software test analyst and part-time artist

Age: 29

Marital Status: Married

What do you enjoy most about creating art?

Just the process of being creative I guess. I love that I am always learning different mediums and it's a fantastic stress relief from my day job.

How did you make your first artwork?

About three years ago I picked up a brush pen and taught myself calligraphy. From there I moved into ink and nibs, watercolour and then fluid art. With lots of trial and error I created my first artwork with a 'dirty pour' technique with acrylic paint. I still have my very first piece I ever created in my bedroom.

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when?

I travel around Australia with my job a lot and see celebs from a distance at the airport sometimes. I've seen football teams like the Wallabies and the Brisbane Broncos and musicians such as Guy Sebastian and Ricki-Lee Coulter. I did have former prime minister John Howard on a flight once.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Probably a cliché mum thing to say but it would have to be my two kids and finding my husband. They are sweet, supportive and caring humans and I am very lucky to call them my family.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Create something today - even if it sucks.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Probably worldwide poverty. Wouldn't it be a beautiful place for a child to never feel extreme hunger? I think so.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Maybe early 20's? I definitely feel young.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation activity, and why?

Art has to be my number one favourite hobby. But I love camping with my family and love reading.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I grew up in a little beach town on the Northern Rivers called Wooli. I remember walking to school along the beach and dolphins following me as I walked. Fishing with my stepdad, being a nipper and my mum teaching me about our ecosystem.

It was a very special place to grow up.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

My kids love Lake Apex but one of my favourite places would have to be Spring Bluff during the Carnival of Flowers. They have a fantastic café there and a beautiful picnic area. Oh and Gatton Florist. I am a sucker for fresh flowers.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

My husband and I dream of this all the time. We would definitely be generous to our nearest and dearest with their mortgages etc. Then we would pack our bags and travel Australia for 12 months in a camper trailer. Then probably set ourselves and our kids up with the rest of the money.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Authors.

"Books are a uniquely portable magic.” - Stephan King.

I am in awe of their ability to string words together and transport me into another world. Reading has been a part of my entire life and I am so grateful to these people that can create such magic with words. J.K. Rowling, Sarah J. Maas, J.R.R. Tolkien, Melina Marchetta and Jay Kristoff just to name a few.