Artist takes worthy glance at Gatton's past

ART BUFFS: Artist Sharon Davson, Karin Kolenko and Mayor Tanya Milligan at the opening. Contributed
Melanie Keyte
by

AS A schoolgirl in Gatton during the 1950s and 1960s, Sharon Davson never imagined she would be honoured in her hometown as she was last month.

The nationally acclaimed artist was welcomed back to Gatton on September 15 for the opening of her second exhibit, titled Worthy Foundations, at the Davson Art Gallery.

She said the exhibit was designed to showcase her progress as an artist while drawing attention to Gatton's development.

"This time I thought we'd go back to some of the foundations of both my career and what we've achieved as a town,” she said.

The exhibit also featured artworks from Ms Davson's mother and Lockyer District High School students alongside memorabilia and historical artefacts from the region.

"It's a combination of works which give you a wonderful feeling,” she said.

"You've got no idea how exciting and humbling it is at the same time to have an art gallery named after you and your family and then to fill it with this.

"It's what artists dream of but don't ever expect in your lifetime.”

Ms Davson said she hoped to inspire others' artistic passions and looked forward to creating more creative collaboration opportunities in Gatton in the future.

"If you do something you love, you make a big difference,” she said.

"My mum was involved in the arts in Gatton for 50 years and in that time, she made a big difference.

"I'm not saying it's a one-man-band type of thing, I'm saying everyone can contribute, and when we do, we end up with a much better society.”

Worthy Foundations will likely run until early February at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Gatton Star

