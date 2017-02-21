Artist showing the love in pet project

HARD work, passion and creative flair culminated in a vibrant debut art exhibition for AJ Gogas.

The artist proudly opened her first solo exhibition, Infurnite Love, last week at Three-Sons Cafe in Laidley, with more than 20 paintings on show for visitors.

Inspired by street art and pop art, AJ's exhibition featured quirky and colourful paintings of local cats and dogs.

AJ said she was proud to see a large crowd turn out in support of her passion on the opening night.

"Opening night was an awesome success, the support I received was a wonderful reassurance that I have found my creative niche,” AJ said.

AJ has displayed art before, however, to debut a collection of works for a solo exhibition was a special milestone.

"The feeling of having an exhibition solely of my own pieces is indescribable,” she said.

"So much passion, time and love has accompanied me through this journey.

"There is so much gratitude and positivity flowing through my life at the moment.”

AJ said the Infurnite Love exhibition's success had inspired her to continue creating and exploring her art.

"I am continuously developing myself as an artist and a person. Expect to see more,” she said.

"Another exhibition is definitely on the cards!

"I can only be appreciative and hopeful that Liesa and Mitchell will be welcoming to have another exhibition and my future pieces decorate the walls of their warm and inviting modern cafe.”

Infurnite Love will be on display at Three-Sons Cafe for the next six weeks with several pieces still available for purchase. To see more of AJ's art, visit her Facebook page, Sugar Ray Art.