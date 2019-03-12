Artist preserves Lockyer Valley history before it disappears

REMEMBERING THE PAST: Laidley artist Robbie Greer and researcher Anna Hahn were over the moon with the success of their book launch last month. Beyond the Fence chronicles the histories of many of the Lockyer Valley's abandoned buildings, safeguarding them against the ravages of time.

THE history of the Lockyer Valley's oldest buildings won't be lost to the ages thanks to a Laidley artist.

Robbie Greer has spent the past year sketching abandoned buildings and farmhouses across the region to compile into a book, in an effort to preserve the history of the region for future generations.

Mr Greer worked in partnership with Anna Hahn to research and document the stories behind each of the buildings he sketched.

On February 21, their work came to fruition with the launch of the book Beyond the Fence.

Mr Greer said the book was the culmination of a lot of hard work.

"It was great. There was a lot of work and it seemed at times like we weren't going to get there - but we got there in the end,” Mr Greer said.

He said the book was an important way to preserve the buildings that housed those who built the region into what it is today.

"There's definitely a lot of history that needs to be recorded because there's nothing else around like it,” he said.

Mr Greer said he first started taking an interest in the many run-down buildings in the region while driving past.

"When I was driving around looking at them I thought they were beautiful old buildings. There's got to be a bit of a history,” he said.

"I just saw all of these old buildings and I just wanted to know the history on them.”

When he started drawing the buildings he came across, he found himself even more intrigued.

"When I started drawing them, it was like the doors were opening up and I needed to know more,” he said.

The book's launch at the Gatton Library was a resounding success, with all copies of the book selling out.

Mr Greer said it showed how interested locals were in the history of their own backyard.

Luckily, those wanting to grab a copy still can through Mr Greer's website rusticatedart.com

In the meantime, Mr Greer and Ms Hahn are already busy working on a new project.

"We're looking at something else we can do. There's a lot of history to be told,” he said.