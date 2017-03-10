34°
Artist gives Grantham State School a fresh coat of paint

Lachlan Mcivor
| 10th Mar 2017 8:00 AM
COLOUR: Dan Mackley is working on a vibrant mural at Grantham State School.
COLOUR: Dan Mackley is working on a vibrant mural at Grantham State School. Lachlan McIvor

WHEN artist Dan Mackley is hard at work on one of his paintings, he will often stay up until the early hours of the morning until it is completed.

"It's just a feeling, you know,” Mr Mackley said.

"Once I start painting I don't stop until the painting is finished.”

He first started creating art work as an 18-year-old and now at 40, has had art featured locally, in his native Victoria and overseas.

"I've been painting just on and off but the last few years... I've painted more,” he said.

Mr Mackley has lived in Gatton for several years and came up to Queensland to be with his father, who sadly passed away in 2011.

"His last words were for me to keep painting,” he said.

"That was a really good thing (to hear) and I've just been painting since.”

More recently, he was approached by the principal of Grantham State School to construct a mural on one of their buildings.

Mr Mackley has been slowly chipping away at the project and hopes to have it finished by the middle of the year.

"I have had an encounter with the rainbow serpent recently,” he said.

"I sort of brought that feeling to the wall that I'm painting... and the animals that are around here locally are going on the wall.

"That's the idea of the mural.”

He is hoping to take on smaller projects around the school after he is finished with his current job, so he can add a dash of colour to other buildings throughout the campus.

"Hopefully it will be an ongoing thing,” he said.

A big motivator was exposing the unique art form to the community.

"My belief if you've got a talent, you may as well use it,” he said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  artist dan mackley grantham state school indigenous art

Artist Dan Mackley is working on a mural at Grantham State School.

