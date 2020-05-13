Menu
Somerset Regional Council has had solar panels installed on the northern roof of the Somerset Regional Art Gallery, The Condensery at Toogoolawah.
Council News

Art gallery receives new, eco-friendly exhibit

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th May 2020 10:00 AM
THE pandemic lockdown has given contractors the ideal opportunity to carry out a covert installation at a local art gallery, which is expected to help save ratepayers thousands of dollars each year.

The Somerset Regional Art Gallery – The Condensery at Toogoolawah, is the latest facility in the Somerset region to invest in renewable energy.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the gallery was one of a dozen council owned and managed sites in the region to have rooftop solar panels installed in recent years.

READ MORE: 20 sites to receive solar installations

“We need to find savings more than ever going into our new budget and by installing the solar panels at the art gallery in Toogoolawah, council expects to save ratepayers an estimated $5400 annually,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We will also be installing solar at the Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre, the Esk Showgrounds and our council works depot at Esk. Council hopes to save an additional $8700 a year at those sites.”

READ MORE: New tech project at council to save thousands

The panels installed at the gallery have been strategically placed away from public view, on the northern roof of the gallery.

“Council was very conscious that it did not want the solar panels to detract from the uniqueness of the art gallery and its appearance,” Cr Lehmann said.

