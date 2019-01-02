Premier League wrap: Spurs star in the record books

THE Gunners were back to their very best as they thrashed fellow Londoners Fulham.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's real rivals Tottenham were equally as impressive as they outclassed Cradiff, with their talismanic skipper writing his name into the history books.

Here's a wrap of all the Premier League action!

ARSENAL 4-1 FULHAM

The Gunners responded to their thrashing by Liverpool in the best possible manner reeling off a routine 4-1 humbling of struggling Fulham in their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka had set Arsenal on their way with his fourth goal of the season. Alexandre Lacazette added the second after 55 minutes with their momentum temporarily halted as Aboubakar Kamara pulled one back after 69 minutes.

However, Welshman Aaron Ramsey came off the bench to make it 3-1 eleven minutes from time and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a fourth.

CARDIFF 0-3 TOTTENHAM

Harry Kane got himself into the record books again as Tottenham Hotspur started 2019 in style outclassing Cardiff City to prevail 3-0 on Tuesday.

Kane was in scintillating form once again.

Kane's third-minute opening goal is the fifth successive New Year's Day he has scored in the Premier League, equalling a record held by Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard.

Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min added further goals as Spurs had the win wrapped up before halftime and reclaimed second place, a point above Manchester City, and six behind leaders Liverpool.

EVERTON 0-1 LEICESTER

Jamie Vardy's 58th-minute strike gave Leicester City a 1-0 win at Everton and condemned Marco Silva's side to their fourth defeat in five English Premier League games.

After a poor first half, the decisive goal came when Everton defender Michael Keane mis-controlled the ball to Ricardo Pereira, who sent Vardy through. The striker made no mistake with a low drive past Jordan Pickford before celebrating with a cartwheel in front of the travelling Foxes fans.