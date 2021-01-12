Menu
Arrest after woman dragged in terrifying carjacking

12th Jan 2021 9:21 AM
Brisbane detectives have arrested a man following an alleged carjacking in Woolloongabba in which a woman was dragged for several hundred metres before the vehicle crashed.

Police say a man and a woman in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer hatchback parked in the Buranda Shopping Centre carpark outside Nando's restaurant about 7.30pm.

The man went inside to collect food leaving the car running while the woman waited in the front passenger's seat.

It is alleged a man then sat in the driver's seat before driving off. He allegedly pushed the woman out of the vehicle causing her to be dragged for several hundred metres while the car drove erratically before crashing into a brick retaining wall outside a church in O'Keefe Street.

The 22-year-old woman received serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

An 18-year-old Ellen Grove man has been charged with unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, robbery with violence, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and unlicensed driving.

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Detectives are appealing for any dashcam footage of the Buranda Shopping Centre between 5pm and 7pm. Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed a man acting suspiciously in the area is urged to contact police. The man is described as aboriginal in appearance, curly hair in a 'man bun' style, black shorts, black T-shirt and a black, white and red hoodie.

Originally published as Arrest after woman dragged in terrifying carjacking

