Arnold Schwarzenegger described watching his son’s sex scenes as “wild”. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Celebrity

Arnold reacts to son’s sex scenes

by Jessica Napoli
18th Dec 2019 9:45 AM

Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't prepared for watching his son's sex scene in his new movie Daniel Isn't Real.

In fact, Patrick Schwarzenegger's mother and Arnold's ex-wife, Maria Shriver, called the former California governor to warn him about it.

The Terminator star told Fox LA that Shriver warned him, "All of a sudden, there's his (Patrick's) naked butt!"

Arnold admitted that when he watched his son's risque scene on the big screen it was "wild … it's an experience and a half".

"His acting was so extraordinary, he's so talented," the proud papa gushed. "He's working his way up and he's getting the starring roles."

But Arnold is most proud of the way his son's co-stars speak about him.

"They tell me, 'Arnold, you have the nicest son. He's so well prepared'," he said.

The action movie star also spoke highly about his other children during the interview.

 

Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2017. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Daughter Katherine is an author, while Christina is a producer of Take Your Pills on Netflix. Son Christopher is at the University of Michigan studying psychology, with Arnold saying, "What a smart kid! He's much smarter than I am."

And third son, Joseph Baena, whom Arnold had with Mildred Baena, shares a love of bodybuilding with his dad.

"He's a fanatic in the gym!" Arnold boasted. "I'm proud of all my kids!" he added.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

