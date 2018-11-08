Armistice exhibition to open in Toogoolawah

WE REMEMBER THEM: on Saturday, the official opening of the Armistice centenary exhibition, An End to Conflict, will be held at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery.

WE REMEMBER THEM: on Saturday, the official opening of the Armistice centenary exhibition, An End to Conflict, will be held at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery.

THIS WEEK marks 100 years since the end of World War One and the Toogoolawah and District History Group has been busy for many months making plans to mark the occasion.

The theme for the Toogoolawah Markets on Saturday will be 'We Remember Them.'

The markets will have a special display of local heroes and memorabilia in the museum and the waiting room to show how so many local families were impacted by the war.

At 2pm, the official opening of the Armistice centenary exhibition, An End to Conflict, will be held at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery and on Sunday a new commemorative plaque in memory of all those who lost their lives, will be unveiled at 10.30am at the Cenotaph in the Memorial Park in Cressbrook Street.

Members of the public are invited to attend all events but you need to call Council on 5424 4000 if you wish to attend the official opening at the gallery.

The markets will be open from 7am to 12pm on Saturday in the grounds of the History Museum in Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah.

The research and project work of the Toogoolawah and District History Group has greatly increased again this year with many families now in possession of new and interesting facts about some of the early colonial settlers to the region.

The group celebrated the donation of some significant historical items which are all on display or in use at the museum and the display in the Bomb Shelter at the Condensery has been expanded.

The history group also have plans for some exciting projects and events in 2019 but are seeking more volunteers to get involved and drive an important tourism and heritage service for the area.

The museum is open between 9.30am and 2.30pm from Thursday to Saturday and by appointment for groups at other times.