Armie’s wife finally breaks silence

Armie Hammer’s estranged wife has finally broken her silence on the disturbing claims about his cannibalism fetish that has been following the actor.

Armie Hammer’s estranged wife has finally broken her silence on the disturbing claims about his cannibalism fetish that has been following the actor.

Armie Hammer's estranged wife has finally broken her silence on the star's alleged cannibalism fetish.

Elizabeth Chambers, who is currently divorcing Hammer, commented on a Just Jared Instagram post about an upcoming - wait for it - cannibal movie.

The movie, Bones and All, has nothing to do with Hammer, however, attached to it is Hammer's Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Timothée Chalamet.

The Just Jared post featured a photo of Hammer in the photo.

"Armie Hammer's director and co-star from 'Call Me By Your Name' (Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up for a... cannibal love story movie. (He's not involved, just FYI)," read the caption.

"No. Words," Chambers simply wrote.

Hammer's wife has broken her silence on his alleged cannibalism fetish. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Armie's mum knew about 'sick tendencies'

Bones and All is based on Camille DeAngelis' novel, THR reports. The story follows Maren Yearly who is on "a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her."

It's wicked timing with everything that Hammer has been accused of in the past few weeks, with one particular unverified screenshot that emerged online that stating "I am 100% a cannibal".

While the star has shut down the claims as "bullsh*t", news today is that he has dropped out of another project in Hollywood.

Hammer has quit The Offer, a 10-part series chronicling the making of the iconic 1972 mob film The Godfather.

Hammer's involvement in the series - from Paramount Plus, formerly CBS All Access - was announced in early December, reports Variety. His role, that of Godfather producer Albert S. Ruddy, was intended as the show's lead. The role will be recast.

Hammer, 34, previously announced his exit from the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding after the direct messages he allegedly sent describing fantasies involving rape and cannibalism went viral on social media.

RELATED: 'He wanted to break my rib and barbecue it'

One ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich, then came forward with further claims about Hammer.

"He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," Vucekovich told Page Six. "He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.' If I had a little cut on my hand, he'd like, suck it or lick it … He likes the idea of skin in his teeth."

Another woman, Paige Lorenze, 23, dated Hammer for a few months late last year. The model claims that during their fling, Hammer carved the letter 'A' into her body with a knife. She also said he asked her on multiple occasions to get ribs removed so he could smoke them and eat them.

A lawyer for Hammer has denied all of Ms Lorenze's claims, telling The Sun: "These assertions about Mr Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory.

RELATED: Armie snubbed by latest co-star

"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr Hammer's reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

After his alleged messages surfaced online, the Call Me By Your Name actor decried the allegations.

"I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film [Shotgun Wedding] in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement at the time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

Reps for Hammer and Paramount Plus did not immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Armie's wife finally breaks silence