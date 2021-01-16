Armie Hammer’s secret insta page exposed

After a string of disturbing messages surfaced in which the actor seemingly claimed he was a cannibal, Armie Hammer’s alleged secret account is revealed.

Armie Hammer documented his double life on his alleged secret Instagram account, where he shared video of scantily-clad women and blasted his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The 34-year-old actor, who is at the centre of a viral "cannibal" scandal, used the account to post video of women in lingerie posing on all fours, images of drug tests and a meme about bondage.

"Well … my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children," Hammer allegedly wrote of estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers on the account titled @el_destructo_86.

"So I have to go back to Cayman … which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f***ing Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."

Chambers, 38, has been living with their two children, Harper and Ford, in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic so they could attend school in-person.

The Instagram page also shows a court order requiring the "Call Me by Your Name" star to take a drug test before seeing Chambers and their two children.

Of the test, he allegedly wrote, "All negative, bitches. My body is a finely tuned toxicant processing unit. To be fair I had THC and benzos in my piss. But who doesn't."

"Divorce is so fun. Not as fun as drugs. But what is."

Hammer's rep didn't immediately return Page Six's request for comment.

The grid of Armie Hammer’s alleged secret Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

After the revelation that he would be stepping away from his rom-com with Jennifer Lopez amid the scandal, Hammer said he would remain in the Caymans with his family.

It appears Hammer is between homes, as the Los Angeles house he once shared with Chambers is up for sale and he's been living in a friend's guesthouse in Palm Springs.

The drugs and video of women are the latest in Hammer's ongoing "cannibal" scandal, in which DMs allegedly sent by Hammer show him saying he wanted to cut women's toes off for his personal property and describing rape-like fantasies.

Hammer's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich told Page Six Hammer expressed cannibal-like sentiments to her and said he would drink and do drugs "all the time."

"He did some things with me that I wasn't comfortable with," she said. "For God knows what reason, he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn't drinking that way and it scared me. I didn't feel comfortable."

The Social Network star, however, does have one defender: former Disney darling Bella Thorne.

The 23-year-old actress told her followers, "No way he's a freaking CANNIBAL….."

Chambers filed for divorce from the "Rebecca" actor in July.

Hammer has been fighting for joint custody of their kids.

