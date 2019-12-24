Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An emergency declaration has been put in place in Maryborough with a man claiming to be armed with weapons and saying he would use them on others. Picture: 9 News Wide Bay
An emergency declaration has been put in place in Maryborough with a man claiming to be armed with weapons and saying he would use them on others. Picture: 9 News Wide Bay
News

Armed siege: Emergency declared, streets locked down

24th Dec 2019 7:26 AM

POLICE have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an armed man in Maryborough.

A declaration was made at 3.35am after the man, who is believed to be in a residential property, stated he had weapons and would use them on others.

Police were notified and immediately attended the scene, establishing a cordon of the area.

It is unknown if anyone else is inside the residence with the man.

"The PSPA declaration for Alice Street encompasses the area surrounding Alice Street to Adelaide Lane and boundaries of Bazaar Street, Anne Street and Lennox Street," police said.

"Residents within the cordon are advised to stay indoors and members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Specialist police and negotiators are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
armed siege crime maryborough

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGIC: Mother’s fight for inquest after losing her daughter

        premium_icon TRAGIC: Mother’s fight for inquest after losing her daughter

        Health A mother is asking questions of the health system after her daughter Sharlie Flynn took her own life just days after walking out of a hospital

        Driver freed from wreckage in single-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Driver freed from wreckage in single-vehicle crash

        News Two ambulances are on scene and another two are on their way

        OPINION: Where has the year gone?

        OPINION: Where has the year gone?

        News Three weeks ago I was photographing my pets in tinsel. Now, its just two sleeps...

        Fire engulfs two-storey home, reignites morning after

        premium_icon Fire engulfs two-storey home, reignites morning after

        News A house fire was brought under control within an hour but caught alight a second...