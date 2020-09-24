Menu
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Laidley.
Armed robber pulled gun on sleeping man

Michael Nolan
24th Sep 2020 9:41 AM
DETECTIVES are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Laidley lookout overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the victim had lent his phone to another man for a few hours yesterday.

He arranged to retrieve the device at a meeting at a Laidley lookout, near the corner of Mountain Rd and Range Cres.

The victim arrived at the meeting about 11pm yesterday but fell asleep in his vehicle.

The QPS spokesman said the victim woke to find a gun pointed at him, held by the man he lent the phone to.

The offender ordered the victim out of his car and then fled the scene while still in possession of the borrowed phone.

The QPS spokesman said the victim and offender were known to each other.

Police investigations are under way.

If you have any information that would help their inquires phone Policelink on 131 444.

 

