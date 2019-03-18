Menu
Login
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
Crime

Armed man tasered by cops in Sydney

18th Mar 2019 12:12 PM

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment an armed man was shot with a taser outside a police station in Sydney's west this morning.

In the footage obtained by the Nine Network, the man can be seen surrounded by officers outside Granville Police Station - and he appears to be carrying a knife.

 

The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.

It shows the man, dressed in a blue hoodie, advancing towards a policeman.

Despite being told several times by police to drop an item in his hands, the man refuses and officers can be seen firing a taser.

After being hit, a group of police officers can be seen wrenching the object from the man's arms and dragging him into the station.

The man will be taken to Westmead Hospital for assessment.

armed man crime police sydney

Top Stories

    Researchers hunt mystery killer in their own backyard

    Researchers hunt mystery killer in their own backyard

    News Researchers at the University of Queensland's Gatton campus are working to discover the cause of pasture pieback, after two sites were identified at the campus

    1920s car stolen, chased around Australia

    1920s car stolen, chased around Australia

    News "The police and I chased it around Australia twice...”

    80,000 lightning strikes hit ground

    80,000 lightning strikes hit ground

    News Region welcomes long-awaited rain

    Dog Shelter owner urges 'stop breeding dogs'

    Dog Shelter owner urges 'stop breeding dogs'

    News Three dogs were turned away just last week