BREAKING: Armed man making threats shuts down Ipswich street
POLICE have declared an emergency situation in Barellan Point this morning.
Officers were called to a home on Endeavour St at 8.40am following reports a man with a knife was making threats.
It is believed he has barricaded himself in the house and police are treating it as a mental health incident.
Endeavour St near Oxley Dr is currently blocked off and people should avoid the area.
Officers remain on the scene.
