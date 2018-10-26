Menu
Armed fugitives arrested after fleeing over border

Christian Berechree
by
26th Oct 2018

TWO people will face court charged with vehicle thefts and firearm offences in the South Burnett earlier this month.

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested in the Hunter Valley, NSW, and are expected to be extradited to Queensland.

On October 22 in Durong, a Landcruiser, stolen from an Ironpot address, was involved in a traffic incident with a member of the public, at which time the stolen vehicle rammed the other car, and the male driver produced a rifle.

Acting on information received, the man and woman were arrested at a Muswellbrook hotel during a police operation on October 26.

The matter was subject to a public appeal on October 22.

The man and woman are expected to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court next week.

