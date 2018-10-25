Ariana’s manager’s swipe at her ‘sh**ty boyfriends’

ARIANA Grande's manager Scooter Braun has opened up about being fired by the singer, and revealed that she began to "see the light" after her "sh**ty boyfriends" left.

Braun told Variety that he chose not to confront Grande about the issues prior to being let go. The God Is A Woman singer and Braun parted ways in February 2016, before reuniting just seven months later.

"With Ariana, I could have said a lot of stuff, and in fact my team wanted me to, because they were pissed," Braun told the publication. "But I said, 'We're not gonna say a word, and this is gonna come back around.' They were like, 'Never take her back!,' but I just said, 'Let's stay quiet and let our truth be our actions.'"

Braun said when Grande's "sh**ty" boyfriends" were out of the picture, the singer began "to see the light on some stuff," prompting her to call him. The two had a "very honest conversation" that led to Grande rehiring him as her manager.

He doesn't specifically mention which one of Grande's former love interests he is referring to. Grande had dated rapper Big Sean until April 2015 and started dating Mac Miller in August 2016. She recently broke off her engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Big Sean and Grande dated for around eight months. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Braun said the incident made him a better manager.

"It allowed me to know that I can be fired - I had never been fired before. It made me know that as much as you give to people in a service business - we do a lot of asset business, but this is a service business - you can never expect anyone to reciprocate," he said.

He also said his relationship with Grande changed for the better.

"That relationship we had, from being fired to getting back together, really gave us the strength for what we never imagined would come that following year," he said, referring to the terror attack at Grande's Manchester concert in 2017.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.