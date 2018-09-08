Ariana Grande’s rapper ex-boyfriend dies

Rapper Mac Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, has died of an apparent overdose at his San Fernando Valley home. Picture: Getty

AMERICAN rapper Mac Miller, who recently went through a bitter break up with Ariana Grande has reportedly died at the young age of 26.

Miller, who has been very open about his substance abuse issues, died of an apparent overdose on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

He was reportedly found at his San Fernando Valley, California, home after a friend called 911.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

Miller's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miller had reportedly been struggling since he and Grande broke up earlier this year.

In May, he was arrested after crashing his car in the San Fernando Valley, with his blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit.

He was charged with two counts of driving under the influence last month.

Shortly after news of their split when public, Grande called the relationship "toxic" while defending herself against fans who accused her and now-fiance, Saturday Night Live co-host and comedian Pete Davidson of being the source of Miller's downward spiral.

"How absurd that you minimise female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," she wrote in a note posted to Twitter.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be."

Miller had been set to go on tour starting next month.