Ariana and Pete’s whirlwind romance ‘over’

ARIANA Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance is reportedly over.

TMZ reports that the singer, 25, and her Saturday Night Live comedian fiancee, 24, split over the weekend, four months after announcing their engagement.

TMZ states that "both parties acknowledg(ed) that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off," and that the pair "still have love for each other."

The couple started dating in May, and since then have had a tumultuous, high-profile romance, their intense displays of devotion - everything from multiple tattoos to a song on Ariana's album named for her fiancee - shocking fans.

In recent weeks, Grande has also endured the tragic death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of a suspected drug overdose last month. The pair had dated for almost two years before they split in April, one month before Grande started dating Davidson.

The couple’s relationship has played out on social media.

Grande cancelled a string of public appearances following his death - the most recent, a planned performance at a cancer benefit last week. Her manager, Scooter Braun, was present and told the audience he was "frustrated" Grande had dropped out.

"Someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today. And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time,'" he said.

More to come …

Get the jump on the celeb goss everyone will be talking about tomorrow.