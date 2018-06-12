Ariana engaged: ‘Get a pre-nup, girl’

ARIANA Grande and her boyfriend of just a few weeks are engaged, it has been reported.

Singer Grande and her Saturday Night Live comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson have enjoyed a very public relationship over the past few weeks, with the singer only confirming they were an item via her Instagram account on May 30.

US Weekly were first to report today that Grande and Davidson, both 24, "were telling people that they're engaged" at actor Robert Pattinson's Los Angeles birthday party over the weekend.

Ariana Grande and fiance Pete Davidson.

Other outlets including Page Six and People have confirmed the engagement.

"It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," People quotes a source close to the couple as saying.

The pair were first spotted getting cosy at an SNL after-party on May 12, and since then have enjoyed a whirlwind courtship, with Davidson shocking fans last week when he unveiled two new tattoos in tribute to his famous girlfriend.

Davidson got a black bunny ear mask tattoo behind his left ear, and the initials 'AG' on his right thumb.

Grande liked several tweets congratulating her on the engagement and then tweeted a semi-cryptic, emoji-filled message after the news broke.

It's less than a month since Davidson confirmed he had split from his previous girlfriend, Larry David's daughter Cazzie. Grande broke up with her longtime boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, in May.

Given the remarkable speed of their engagement, it seems not everyone is as excited as the happy couple about their news - while many fans have tweeted their congratulations, comedian Kathy Griffin directly warned Grande to "get a pre-nup":

Get a pre-nup girl - trust me. Protect that money. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 11, 2018

This is how fast Ariana and Pete's relationship has been moving pic.twitter.com/j5M3IMtzVv — Negatively Red (@negatively_red) June 11, 2018