Ariah nabs top title

Ariah Edwards was named the Young Citizen of the Year for the Somerset region. Meg Bolton

SITTING in the crowd at the Somerset Australia Awards Presentation and Citizenship Ceremony, Ariah Edwards could not believe her ears when she was called to the stage.

The 17-year-old was humbled to be a Young Citizen of the Year nominee, but actually winning the award was a prize she never expected.

"It was an honour to just be nominated, it's surreal to hear them call your name and to think I actually did it,” Ariah said.

The Toogoolawah State High School graduate was recognised for her contribution to the community within her roles at the Toogoolawah Golf Club, the former Toogoolawah Lions Club and at Anzac Day services.

"I owe a lot of my successes to the community because the community have helped me get where I want to go and helped me with amazing opportunities,” she said.

Ariah was an entrant in the Lion's Youth of the Year Awards, Zonta Young Women in Public Afaris and a baton bearer for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The determined young woman also gave her time to international causes and was instrumental in implementing a charity to support a sister school orphanage in India.

Ariah said human rights is something she had an interest in from a young age, she hopes to provide further assistance during and after finishing her university degree.

"I have areas of law that I'm very interested in and I want to continue down that path but I'm not going to be closed minded,” Ariah said.

Ariah planned to study law and business at the University of Queensland at St Lucia for the next 5.5 years.