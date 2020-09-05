Menu
Jason Grice leaves the Magistrates Court in Brisbane. Picture: Dan Peled
‘Are you the f**king trail police?’: Runner-cyclist stoush in court

by Alexandria Utting
5th Sep 2020 5:16 AM
A VIGILANTE runner has been charged over an alleged stoush with a cyclist at Mt Coot-tha, where prosecutors claim the pair got into a tussle after the bike rider asked him: "What, are you the f--king trail police?"

Jason Barry Grice faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court earlier this week charged with common assault and wilful damage following the incident which is alleged to have occurred earlier this year.

Cyclist who allegedly broke great-grandfather's jaw turns himself in

Retiree's jaw broken by cyclist's punch

Following his court appearance, Grice was banned from his regular runs on the trails by the court as a condition of his bail.

Police allege the man, who works in education, put a mountain bike rider in a head lock and grabbed him by the shirt after telling him bikes were not allowed in the area.

But Grice's lawyer Chris Main told the Brisbane Magistrates Court this week his client was also a cyclist who used the area and had seen a number of near misses on the trails, which are clearly signed for walking and running only.

Mr Main told the court his client approached a mountain bike rider on the path that he frequents daily for exercise, to tell him bicycles were prohibited.

The court heard the man replied: "What, are you the f--cking trail police?"

Mr Main told the court his client believed the man was going to assault him so he grabbed his arm.

But police allege the pair got into a scuffle and Grice put the man in a headlock and tore his shirt.

He is also alleged to have caused damage to the man's sunglasses.

The court heard another man was allegedly with the cyclist and had to intervene, but Grice denies this allegation.

It is believed the men later allegedly filmed Grice leaving the Mt Coot-tha area and reported the incident to police.

Mr Main told The Courier-Mail his client would contest the charges.

He is expected to return to court next month and will have to run a new route in the meantime.

