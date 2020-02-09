Are these the funniest animal photos ever?

Take a walk on the wild side and help make the world laugh as hard as a chimpanzee by entering into the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

It is arguably the funniest photography competition worldwide - annually highlighting some of the most embarrassing, awkwardly-funny and kooky moments snapped in the wild.

To celebrate entries opening for 2020 and running until May 31, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team has released some never before seen pictures of previous entries "to kick things off".

The hysterics! HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA The laughing chimpanzee with it's classic sitting pose, as in an armchair. With his head about to tilt back as if he was hysterical. Picture: Manoj and Shah Nairobi Kenya

These include giraffes blowing kisses, rabbits singing opera and a squirrel saving its nuts.

Rabbits can also be seen singing opera as well as orangutans in banana eating competitions and bisens caught red-hoofed abiding by human road rules.

Give you a kiss. Picture: Yee Cheung Cody Yim, Hong Kong

More bananas: This mama orangutang was trying to fit as many bananas as she could, And her baby was trying to help her. After they realised no more bananas could fit her mouth, they climbed a tree and disappeared. Picture: Dea Starling, Tanjung Putin National Park, Indonesia

"We would like to treat you and your readers to some real crackers from the last few years that we have not sent to you before, so you can make them laugh, share the fun and spread the word far and wide about the competition," photographer founders Tom Sullam and Paul Joyson-Hicks said.

Beach bums: Follow me girls. It was early afternoon and I arrived at a waterhole as three hippos were emerging from the water, each festooned in river hyacinth foliage that was floating on the surface of the water. They emerged in line and the sight of their three, huge, bottoms was irresistible. Picture: David Fettes, Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe

A baby rabbit feeding on a thistle in Suffolk. Picture: Kevin Sawford

The categories for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards competition include The Alex Walker's Serian Creatures of the Land Category, The Spectrum Creatures in the Air Category, The ThinkTank Photo Junior Category and The Video Clip Category, among others.

The competition has attracted a range of other hilarious snaps since being founded in 2014, including grey seals cackling, penguins farting, monkeys caught in the act and pray mantis in dance battles.

Title: I did Stop: Bisen stopped but is checking me to see if I stopped. Picture: Dave Valvo Henrietta, Yellowstone in the US.

The Awards were designed to celebrate the quirky, humorous side to nature while also promoting conservation.

It is being run in partnership with the Born Free Foundation - an international wildlife charity campaigning to keep animals in the wild - and entries are free and are judged by a number of panellists.

Enter this year's the Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year at www.comedywildlifephoto.com