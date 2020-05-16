Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mr Gayford took the blame in a lighthearted Twitter post, admitting he “didn’t get organised and book anywhere”.
Mr Gayford took the blame in a lighthearted Twitter post, admitting he “didn’t get organised and book anywhere”.
News

Jacinda Ardern turned away under virus rules

by Alle McMahon, Ben Graham and Sam Clench
16th May 2020 3:21 PM

It turns out no one is exempt from New Zealand's strict coronavirus rules - not even the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Ardern and her husband Clarke Gayford were initially turned away from a restaurant in Wellington this morning, because it had already reached its limit of customers under the coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Gayford took the blame in a lighthearted Twitter post, admitting he "didn't get organised and book anywhere".

But the story had a happy ending. Shortly after the couple were rejected, a space opened up, and staff chased them "down the street" to let them know.

 

Back in Australia - despite coronavirus restrictions lifting around the country and cases falling - the NSW Health Minister has warned we should be treating everyone, including ourselves, as if they have the virus.

And in Queensland, people have been warned the virus could "take hold" if they don't get themselves tested after a nurse slipped under the radar.

The nurse, who continued working through mild symptoms and took a trip to Brisbane, was diagnosed with the virus yesterday.

In total, Australia has recorded 7040 cases of COVID-19, with 3074 in New South Wales, 1554 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 556 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 98.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks jacinda ardern

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Home delivery business venture grows for organic farmer

        premium_icon Home delivery business venture grows for organic farmer

        Rural An organic farmer, who produces two million broccoli heads a year, launched a new business venture amid coronavirus – and it’s growing at a healthy rate.

        WINNER: Hairdresser’s passion cut from personal experience

        premium_icon WINNER: Hairdresser’s passion cut from personal experience

        Business This young hairdresser calls herself an “all-rounder” but loves foiling blonde hair...

        New petrol station opening soon on Warrego Highway

        premium_icon New petrol station opening soon on Warrego Highway

        Business It's expected the new highway servo will open sooner than expected

        Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        premium_icon Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        Rural Inspired by the resilience of regional communities, the southeast Queensland...