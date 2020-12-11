APPROVED: Four council items given green light this week

Solar panels will be replaced after extensive storm damage at the Fernvale PCYC (file image).

Solar panels will be replaced after extensive storm damage at the Fernvale PCYC (file image).

COMMUNITY groups will benefit, young athletes a step closer to reaching their dreams and local businesses have won tenders at this week’s Somerset Regional Council meeting.

Below are just some of the important decisions made from this week’s council meeting.

Esk recreation ground upgrades considered

A recommendation put forward by the Esk Recreation Grounds Advisory Committee will be taken for consideration by Somerset Regional Council.

Following a meeting in November, the committee put forward the need to install new water troughs at the ground in the fat cattle yards.

Council has agreed to consider the upgrade if it could be carried out on a budget neutral basis.

Fernvale PCYC solar panels to be replaced

Following damage from a recent hailstorm, a relatively new 60kw rooftop solar panel unit at the Fernvale PCYC will be replaced by council.

After the storm, it was reported all of the solar panels had sustained various levels of damage.

Council will replace the solar system unit to a value of $38,000, which will save the community group from paying hefty electricity bills.

Local contractors win plant tender

Somerset-based plant contractors have won almost all major categories and locations in this year’s tender, council has reported.

Somerset council accepted offers for its largest annual tender – higher of plant with operator.

Cr Lehmann said many Somerset-based plant contractors relied on council work, particularly in the current economic environment.

“We are pleased to support these businesses through our annual wet hire plant tender,” he said.

Council previously amended its procurement policy to provide a 10 per cent advantage to local suppliers in assessing standard arrangement tenders.

Community groups benefits with local grants

Three community groups have been awarded Community Assistance Grants by council in a bid to continue key activities.

The Somerset and Wivenhoe Fishstocking association was awarded $14,950 to purchase fingerlings to restock both Somerset and Wivenhoe Dams.

The Fernvale Lions Club and the Kilcoy Lions club will each receive $1467 to purchase solar Christmas lights for their townships.

Sporting bursary awarded to athlete

Somerset athlete Ava McMillan has been awarded $300 by council to go toward a touch football youth Academy program.

The bursary will assist Ava with her state-level representation as a member of the Queensland Touch Football Junior Broncos U14 Girls Team.

She has been invited to attend the Queensland Youth Academy for 2021, which is being held at the Gold Coast in February.

The bursary was awarded through the Community Assistance Grants Program.