Apprentice learns from mistakes to claim treble

HEADING FOR HOME: Sally Sweeney leads the field on the Malcom Reynolds-trained Wendouree Red in race four at Gatton on Saturday. PIXALI PHOTOGRAPHY

HORSE RACING: Pre-race track study proved a key part of Adin Thompson's race day preparation ahead of the Laidley Cup.

The 17-year-old apprentice jockey's first race at Gatton almost five months ago didn't go to plan.

"I came around the home corner a bit hard and got a bit close to the other horses and came down,” Thompson said.

"It wasn't a good experience for the first time.”

But better preparation led Thompson to three race victories on Saturday, including the Haymans Electrical Gatton Laidley Cup.

He rode Muraqaba for Toowoomba trainer Lindsay Hatch and won by half a length.

Tabard (on the rail) ridden by Adin Thompson for trainer Rochelle Smith, and Gratsie, ridden by Nick Keal, for trainer Richardson, go head to head along the home straight in race 2. PIXALI PHOTOGRAPHY

It was the first time Thompson had ridden for Hatch.

"He gave me a few scenarios that could happen,” Thompson said.

"If I could lead, then lead, but if not, to sit back and wait for the perfect time.”

After a slow jump out, the combination found the lead to bring home the Laidley Cup.

"I wasn't nervous (about this meet), but I was a lot more wary of the track and its corners,” Thompson said.

"I knew how to ride it before I went out there, only because of last time.”

Thompson, who hails from Condamine, picked up two additional wins for the day.

His first win came on Gratsie for trainer Harry Richardson in race two, and the other was on Quanyin for Bruce Brown in race three.

Haymans Electrical Gatton's Bodan Tattum, with winning jockey Adin Thompson, horse owner connection and Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood. PIXALI PHOTOGRAPHY

"I rode a lot better than last time,” Thompson said.

"The committee has done a lot of work with the track and it was really good.”

Jockeys, horses, trainers and spectators endured hot and humid race-day conditions, with temperatures exceeding 35C.

"It was super hot,” Thompson said.

Thompson was cheered on by his newest, tiniest and youngest fan, Darcy-Lee.

"I brought my newborn, one-week-old baby with me and I was a bit worried,” he said.