Apply for study support now

SUPPORTED: Lachlan Miners said receiving a TAFE Queensland scholarship helped him to focus while studying.

LEAVING school this year, considering a career change or just need a boost to get skills to land that job?

TAFE Queensland Scholarship applications are still open until Thursday, August 31.

Gatton's Lachlan Miners, 19, secured a TAFE Queensland scholarship to pursue a Certificate III in Engineering as he does his boilermaker apprenticeship at Lockyer Engineering.

"I applied for a scholarship in my last week of Year 12, in December 2015, just before I was about to start my boiler making apprenticeship,” he said.

"It really helped my career because I was able to buy work boots and new tools for the job. The funds help me travel to and from TAFE too.”

Mr Miners urged people to take the time to apply for the extra support. He is about halfway through his apprenticeship and is also a regional champion in his field.

The TAFE Queensland Scholarship Program is Australia's largest vocational education scholarship program, which since its introduction has awarded over 130 industry-based scholarships worth $5,000 each.

The scholarships are available to support study of a wide range of qualifications at a TAFE Queensland location from semester one, 2018 by providing $5000 to help cover the costs of study such as course fees, text books and living expenses.

TAFE Queensland South West General Manager Brent Kinanne said the scholarships provide an opportunity for Queenslanders to develop their skills and gain a qualification to secure jobs in some of the largest and fastest growing industries.

"This year we are proud to offer scholarships to study qualifications in a diverse range of industries including hospitality, engineering, science, technology, business and more,” he said.

"Two types of scholarships are available. The first are merit scholarships aimed at supporting people who have demonstrated strong levels of achievement to advance their careers.

The second are access and equity scholarships designed to help students who are battling social or financial hardship.”

To apply head to https://scholarships.tafeqld.edu.au