Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Appeal for witness in fatal traffic crash

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
3rd Jul 2020 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Forensic Crash Unit officers are seeking public assistance to help locate a driver that may be able to assist in the investigation of a fatal traffic crash in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man killed after car flips onto roof

Police would like the driver of a blue Toyota Camry (pictured below) that was travelling along East Street in Ipswich at 11am Thursday (July 2) to come forward and speak to police.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash, to also come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate. 

fatal crash police traffic witness
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cheeky toddler’s long road back from the brink

        premium_icon Cheeky toddler’s long road back from the brink

        News A FREAK accident nearly cost Lara Whittaker her life a year ago, but you wouldn’t know it looking at her now.

        Patients rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle collision

        premium_icon Patients rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle collision

        Breaking At least two people are being assessed for injuries at the scene of a crash.

        Lockyer shop floats exciting ‘pet-friendly’ cafe idea

        premium_icon Lockyer shop floats exciting ‘pet-friendly’ cafe idea

        Business A Plainland pet shop has received a wave of support from dog lovers eager for a...

        Somerset cops target speedsters, thieves, domestic violence

        premium_icon Somerset cops target speedsters, thieves, domestic violence

        Crime Lowood Police have issued 11 tickets to bad drivers in the past week.