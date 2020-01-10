Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
News

Appeal for help in search for missing children

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 5:07 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to locate a pair of young children missing from Redland Bay since Monday.

The 10-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were last seen leaving a residence at Terrier Court around 11.30am on January 6.

They are believed to be travelling together in Brisbane City.

Both children are described as Aboriginal, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for the children, due to the older boy suffering from a medical condition and the girl's young age.

Anyone with information about the children is urged to contact police immediately.

brisbane children missing police redland bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        premium_icon CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        News Helping out those affected by the bushfire crisis is as easy as downing a schooner or two

        CLIMATE: Worst year yet for Lockyer Valley, data reveals

        premium_icon CLIMATE: Worst year yet for Lockyer Valley, data reveals

        News The Bureau of Meteorology have released their Climate Statement for 2019, and it’s...

        UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        premium_icon UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        News A man has serious injuries after getting caught in a meat slicer

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        News A laundry list of businesses have offered to donate money from their proceeds to...