Appeal for dashcam footage from Gatton assault

POLICE are appealing for any dashcam footage or witnesses from the vicious assault and carjacking of a female cleaner outside of Lockyer District High School from Tuesday, January 31.

Inspector Sharee Cumming said the woman, 47, had been on her way to work as a cleaner at the school when two men approached her vehicle parked in a bus zone on William St at about 4am.

"She went to check on a few things and while she was doing that, two opportunistic thieves approached her vehicle,” Insp Cumming said.

"One of the suspects has gotten into the vehicle and in the process has assaulted the victim.”

The woman was punched a number of times and suffered scratches and bruises in the random attack.

Insp Cumming said police were looking for two cars - a white ute and the woman's 2007 white Toyota Corolla, with Queensland registration 455 KSD.

Insp Cumming said Gatton police were searching for both vehicles which were last seen heading towards Lake Apex.

The attack was witnessed by a number of people who were able to give police a detailed description of one of the offenders.

One of the men is described as in his early 30s with sandy blonde hair with an Australian accent, tanned complexion with a slim build and was believed to be wearing a dark navy polo shirt and khaki pants.

If anyone has dashcam footage or witnesses a white Toyota Corolla around that time please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Gatton police.