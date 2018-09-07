Menu
Login
Philip Wilson leaves Newcastle Local Court after being sentenced to home detention. Picture: AAP / Darren Pateman
Philip Wilson leaves Newcastle Local Court after being sentenced to home detention. Picture: AAP / Darren Pateman
Crime

Appeal against archbishop’s ‘inadequate’ sentence

7th Sep 2018 9:03 AM

CONVICTED former Adelaide archbishop Philip Wilson is facing more legal action after the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions lodged an appeal against his "inadequate" home detention sentence.

Wilson was sentenced to 12 months' home detention after being found guilty of concealing child sex abuse.

The 67-year-old Wilson covered up the crimes of paedophile priest James Fletcher, who was found guilty of child sexual abuse in 2004 and died in jail of a stroke in 2006.

In August, Wilson was ordered to stay at his sister's home in Newcastle for at least six months until he was eligible for parole.

He immediately launched an appeal against his conviction.

But the DPP on Thursday told AAP it had lodged an appeal "against the inadequacy of the sentence".

The DPP's appeal is expected to be mentioned in Newcastle District Court on September 13. - AAP

Related Items

adelaide appeal archbishop philip wilson

Top Stories

    Mother-of-two prioritises others despite her own hardship

    Mother-of-two prioritises others despite her own hardship

    News To keep herself busy Ms Giles volunteers as a receptionist and works in the community garden which helps feed those experiencing homelessness.

    Never a bridge too far for Carol and her beloved Toogoolawah

    Never a bridge too far for Carol and her beloved Toogoolawah

    News She served as a councillor from 1983 to 1990.

    Planting seeds overseas benefits Queensland productivity

    Planting seeds overseas benefits Queensland productivity

    News Dr Harper has been working on the project for close to ten years.

    Touch star made to sweat in trying World Cup conditions

    Touch star made to sweat in trying World Cup conditions

    News The 17-year-old scored eight tries.

    Local Partners