Boozy backpacker beach party may be ‘super spreader event’

Careless backpackers involved in a tightly-packed dance party in Sydney's eastern suburbs have been shamed for abusing privileges they wouldn't get back home.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has again taken aim at Bronte Beach Park revellers who enjoyed a drunken party on Christmas Day in the middle of a pandemic.

A crowd of mostly backpackers hold an impromptu party at Bronte Beach on Christmas Day. Picture: Toby Zerna

But Mr Hazzard stopped short of asking the federal government to deport those who "may end up being part of a super spreader event".

"It is absolutely appalling to see what was clearly a group of people, a large gathering of people who didn't give a damn about the rest of Sydney," he said.

The travellers packed onto Bronte Beach Park with beers in hand, despite strict no-alcohol rules in the area. Picture: Toby Zerna

"Many of those backpackers come here to Australia and are enjoying the relative freedoms we have here.

"If they were in Europe right now, most of them would be in lockdown and not even allowed outside the front door.

"The fact that you can go out is a privilege, and it should be respected in an appropriate way, in accordance with the government's requirements."

Police move in on the mob in an attempt to boot partygoers out of the park. Picture: Toby Zerna

One reveller will face court after he allegedly refused to comply with a move-on notice from police.

Mr Hazzard also pointed to the start of the pandemic, when Bondi backpackers showed a similar disregard to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

The crowd left behind a big mess for Waverley Council to clean up. Picture: Toby Zerna

"People in the northern beaches have been doing their part big-time to give not only themselves with the rest of Sydney safe," Mr Hazzard, who lives on the northern beaches, said.

"There is still a major risk for us with COVID, and my message to those people (eastern suburbs revellers) and people who know any of those people, is tell them to stop it, cut it out, or you may well end up with the virus itself or - or you may end up being part of a super spreader event."

By contrast, Manly beach was nearly empty after the recent COVID outbreak in the northern beaches. Picture: Toby Zerna



NSW recorded nine locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night, with an additional six cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Ruby's Diner in Waverley, Bondi Icebergs and Bondi Junction Westfield shopping centre have all been listed as locations where known cases have visited in the past three weeks.

Originally published as 'Appalling': Boozy backpacker beach party may end up a 'super spreader event'