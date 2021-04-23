See where and when to spot the F/A-18F Super Hornet flying over the Somerset region this ANZAC DAY. File Photo.

An annual hallmark of Anzac Day commemorations, the Royal Australian Air Force will once again dart over the Somerset region this ANZAC DAY.

This Sunday (April 25) holds special significance for the Air Force, following the marking of its 100th anniversary on 31 March 2021.

Those in the Somerset region will see the F/A-18F Super Hornet.

The Super Hornet will be visible from:

Cressbrook: 12.37-12.42pm at Watts Bridge Memorial Airfield, 801 Cressbrook-Caboonbah Road.

Esk: 12.43pm at the Cenotaph, Main Street.

Originally published as ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Somerset region