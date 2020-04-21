ANZAC DAY: ‘Walk to the end of your driveway’

ANZAC DAY: Gatton RSL Sub-Branch president Steven Hartigan said we can commemorate the fallen at any place in Australia – it doesn’t have to be at a service.

ANZAC DAY: Gatton RSL Sub-Branch president Steven Hartigan said we can commemorate the fallen at any place in Australia – it doesn’t have to be at a service.

STEVEN Hartigan will walk to the end of his driveway on Saturday morning for a special reason.

The Gatton RSL sub-branch president will pay his respects in an Anzac Day service like no other.

It is in the hardest of times that a community shows just how strong it can be.

This Saturday at dawn will be the perfect chance to show it.

With traditional Anzac Day ceremonies cancelled in accordance with social distancing regulations, those who wish to are still able to pay their respects.

“You can commemorate the fallen at any place in Australia,” Mr Hartigan said.

“You don’t have to stand in front of a memorial to do it.”

Mr Hartigan will join many others across the country walking to the end of their driveways at 6am on Anzac Day to pay their respects.

He said he encouraged others in the region to do the same.

“Simply walk to the end of your driveway at 6am and spend a couple of minutes there,” he said.

“Some people will have the means to play the Last Post, observe a minute’s silence and the rouse, some people will have candles, but the best commemorative action you can take is simply walking to the end of your driveway.”

Having to cancel the ceremony was disappointing for Mr Hartigan, who has been involved with the RSL for 15 years.

“Commemorative purposes are not essential reasons for leaving home,” Mr Hartigan said.

“I completely understand the situation but it’s a bit of a disappointment, particularly for the dawn service.

“Under the circumstances, that’s how it’s got to be.”