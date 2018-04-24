Anzac Day services

REMEMBERANCE: Find out where you can pay your respects tomorrow.

REMEMBERANCE: Find out where you can pay your respects tomorrow. Michael Doyle

Communities around the Lockyer and Somerset regions will pause tomorrow to mark Anzac Day, with services being held at a variety of locations and times.

Check out the list below to plan how you can mark the day:

Lowood:

4.25am dawn service at Clock Park, 11am main service at Lowood SHS.

Esk:

5am dawn service and 11am main service at Esk Memorial Park.

Fernvale:

8.30am service at Fernvale Memorial.

Coominya:

9am march, Cornhill and Main Streets.

Linville:

8am march at Linville Hall.

Toogoolawah:

5am dawn service, 10.40am march McConnel Park.

Watts Bridge:

10am ceremony at Watts Bridge Memorial Airfield Cressbrook.

Gatton:

4.28am dawn service at Weeping Mothers Memorial, 10am march at council offices North St.

Laidley:

4.28am dawn service at Anzac Memorial Park, 10am march at Anglican Church Ambrose St.

Forest Hill:

9.15am service at Memorial Park.

Helidon:

12.15pm march at Helidon Railyard.

Grantham/Ma Ma Creek:

7.30pm service at Ma Ma Creek Community Hall.

Withcott:

8am service at Withcott memorial.

Hatton Vale:

7.30am service at Hatton Vale Memorial.

Murphys Creek:

10am service at Murphys Creek Grounds.