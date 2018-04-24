Anzac Day services
Communities around the Lockyer and Somerset regions will pause tomorrow to mark Anzac Day, with services being held at a variety of locations and times.
Check out the list below to plan how you can mark the day:
Lowood:4.25am dawn service at Clock Park, 11am main service at Lowood SHS.
Esk:5am dawn service and 11am main service at Esk Memorial Park.
Fernvale:8.30am service at Fernvale Memorial.
Coominya:9am march, Cornhill and Main Streets.
Linville:8am march at Linville Hall.
Toogoolawah:5am dawn service, 10.40am march McConnel Park.
Watts Bridge:10am ceremony at Watts Bridge Memorial Airfield Cressbrook.
Gatton:4.28am dawn service at Weeping Mothers Memorial, 10am march at council offices North St.
Laidley:4.28am dawn service at Anzac Memorial Park, 10am march at Anglican Church Ambrose St.
Forest Hill:9.15am service at Memorial Park.
Helidon:12.15pm march at Helidon Railyard.
Grantham/Ma Ma Creek:7.30pm service at Ma Ma Creek Community Hall.
Withcott:8am service at Withcott memorial.
Hatton Vale:7.30am service at Hatton Vale Memorial.
Murphys Creek:10am service at Murphys Creek Grounds.