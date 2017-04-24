Anzac Day services in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset

Many people placed wreaths during the 2016 Laidley Anzac Day service.Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

TOWNS across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset will fall silent to the sound of the Last Post on Anzac Day to pay their respects to those who have served their country.

There are more than 15 commemorative services people can attend across both regions.

Those in Laidley will get into the spirit early as the Royal Australian Air Force's Boeing C-17 Globemaster III cruises over the town at 9.35am during its tour of Anzac Day services in South East Queensland.

LOCKYER VALLEY ANZAC DAY SERVICES

Gatton

Dawn Service: 4.15am for a 4.28am start at the Weeping Mothers Memorial.

March and service: The march will form at 10am in North Street and start at 10.30am. The procession will move down Railway Street to the Weeping Mothers Memorial at Littleton Park

Forest Hill

March and service: The procession will form at 9am and will march to Memorial Park for 9.15am service.

Grantham/ Ma Ma Creek

The Anzac Day service will start at 7.30pm at the Ma Ma Creek Community Hall. The service is followed by a light supper.

Hatton Vale

The service will begin at 7.30am at the Hatton Vale Memorial on the corner of Thallon Rd and Australia II Drive.

Laidley

Dawn Service: 4.20am for a 4.28am start at the Anzac Memorial Park in Patrick Street.

March and service: The march will assemble outside the Anglican Church in Ambrose Street at 10am for a 10.15am start.

Helidon

The march will assemble at 12.15am for 12.30pm start. Service will follow the march.

Withcott

Meet at 7.45am with the service starting at 8am at the Withcott Memorial on Meadows Rd.

Murphys Creek

The service will start at 10am at the Murphys Creek Grounds.

SOMERSET ANZAC DAY SERVICES

Lowood

Dawn service: 4.15am at Clock Park.

Service and march: March will assemble at 10.20am at Clock Park and move up Peace Street from 10.30am for an 11am service at Lowood High School Hall

Esk

Dawn Service: 5am at Esk Memorial Park.

Service and march: The march will start at 10.40am and move from the Esk RSL to Memorial Park for an 11am service.

Toogoolawah

The Anzac ceremony will begin at 10.40am followed by a complimentary morning tea at 11.20am. Held at Toogoolawah State High School Open Assembly Hall.

Linville

The march will begin at 8am and will move from Linville Hall to the Linville Memorial Park followed by a service at Linville Hall.

Fernvale

March at 8.15am from the Fernvale Uniting Church to Fernvale Memorial Park for an 8.30am service.

Coominya

Assemble at 10am and will march from corner of Cornhill and Main Streets along Railway street for a 10.30am service, at the Cenotaph.

Watts Bridge, Toogoolawah

Service at 10am, Watts Bridge Memorial Airfield.

Kilcoy

Dawn service: 5.15am at Kilcoy Memorial Wall/

March and service: 10.30am march from Cnr Mary and Royston Streets for an 11am service at Kilcoy Memorial Wall.

For more information on Anzac Day services in your region head to: http://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/ or http://www.luvyalockyer.com.au/whats-on/anzac-day-2017-menu-item