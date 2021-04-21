Anzac Day Brisbane: What’s open, Dawn Service, parade times
With COVID restrictions easing, Anzac Day 2021 services will be going ahead according to plan. Here's what you need to know about what's open and service times in Brisbane.
WHEN IS ANZAC DAY?
Anzac Day is held on the 25th April every year to commemorate the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps allied expedition in the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. This year's Anzac Day will be held on Sunday 25th April 2021.
WHEN IS ANZAC DAY PUBLIC HOLIDAY
The observed Anzac Day public holiday will fall on Monday 26th April 2021. This observed public holiday will not be a nationwide long weekend with only ACT, QLD, SA and WA receiving the additional day off.
Update on vandalised memorial ahead of Anzac Day
WHAT'S OPEN ON ANZAC DAY PUBLIC HOLIDAY
SHOPPING CENTRES
The majority of shopping centres will be CLOSED on Sunday and operating on reduced hours on Monday.
Westfield shopping centres will be CLOSED on Sunday and open at reduced hours on Monday (10am - 5pm).
Myer Centre, City
Sunday - CLOSED
Monday 10am - 5pm
QueensPlaza
Sunday - CLOSED
Monday - 10.30am - 4pm
Indooroopilly Shopping Centre
Sunday - CLOSED
Monday - 10am - 4pm
Newstead Gasworks
Sunday - General and Woolworths CLOSED, Dining open 7am - 9pm
Monday - General 10am - 4pm, Woolworths and Dining 7am - 9pm
Pacific Fair, Gold Coast
Sunday - CLOSED (Cinemas and selected restaurants remain open)
Monday - General 10am - 5pm, Resort 10am - 6pm, Dining open with varied times depending on individual retailers
Aspley Hypermarket
Sunday - CLOSED
Monday - 9am - 6pm
Sunnybank Plaza
Sunday - CLOSED
Monday - 9am - 6pm
SUPERMARKETS
Coles, Woolworths, ALDI
Most stores will be CLOSED on Sunday and open at varied times on Monday. Check your local store before heading out.
FARMERS MARKETS
Rocklea Brisbane Market Place
The Saturday Fresh Market is open this weekend but the Sunday Discovery Market is CLOSED on Sunday.
BRISBANE ANZAC DAY SERVICES
The nurse memorial candlelight vigil will commence at 5.30pm until 7.15pm on Friday 23rd April 2021.
The Brisbane Anzac Day Dawn Service will begin at 4.28am at the Shrine of Remembrance, Anzac Square on Sunday 25th April 2021. The Parade through Brisbane CBD will commence after the Dawn Service from 10am through to 12pm and will feature current and former ADF veterans and other groups that will contribute to the Parade. For more information about other services across Queensland visit RSL Queensland.
Originally published as Anzac Day Brisbane: What's open, Dawn Service and parade times