Anzac Day 2019: Services in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley

FLASHBACK: Anzac Day march and service for 2018 in Gatton was attended by hundreds. The march made its way through town before arriving at Littleton Park.

FLASHBACK: Anzac Day march and service for 2018 in Gatton was attended by hundreds. The march made its way through town before arriving at Littleton Park. Dominic Elsome

FROM Gatton to Toogoolawah, tomorrow, residents from across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions will pause to mark Anzac Day.

The services will honour the fallen at a variety of locations and times, listed below.

Services in the Somerset:

Lowood:

A Lowood service is scheduled to take place before dawn with attendees asked to assemble at Clock Park on Pearce Street for a 4.25am start.

At Lowood State School another service will be held from 11am.

Toogoolawah and Esk:

Toogoolawah and Esk are both hosting 5am Dawn Services in addition to services to take place in the late morning.

In Esk a 5am and 11am services will take place at the Esk Memorial Park, with a 10.40 march from the RSL to Esk Memorial Park.

In Toogoolawah, 5am Dan Service is followed by a 10am march starting from McConnel Park.

Kilcoy:

At 5.15am, Kilcoy's service will commence, with the main parade to take place from 10.30am from the Kilcoy RSL.

Fernvale:

In Fernvale, a march will take place from the Fernvale Uniting Church on the corner of Clive Street.

Getting started at 8.15, the march will end with a 8.30am service at the Fernvale Memorial Park.

Coominya:

A service in Coominya will take place, beginning at the corner of Cornhill and Main Street and ending at Railway St.

Attendees are asked to assemble by 9am for a 9.15am start. For more information, contact Lloyd Hill 0488169162.

Cressbrook:

A ceremony will be held at Watts Bridge at 10am, at the Watt Bridge Memorial Airfield in Cressbrook.

Services in the Lockyer Valley:

Gatton Dawn Service: 4.15am for a 4.28am start at the Weeping Mothers Memorial, Littleton Park, Hickey St, Gatton.

Gatton March and Service: March will form up outside the Council office in North St at 10am for a 10.30am start. For more information, call the Gatton RSL on 0438585202.

Forest Hill: 9am for a 9.15 start for the March leading to Memorial Park. For more information, email laidleyrsl@bigpond.com.

Grantham/Ma Ma Creek: 7.30pm at Ma Ma Creek Community Hall followed by light supper. For more information, contact Narelle Peach on 0438787508.

Hatton Vale: Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony at 7.30am at the Hatton Vale Memorial, corner of Australia Drive and Thallon Rd. For more information, email laidleyrsl@bigpond.com

Laidley Dawn Service: 4.20am for a 4.28am start at the Anzac Memorial Park, Patrick St, Laidley.

Laidley March and Service: March assembly will be outside the Anglican Church, Ambrose St from 10am for a 10.20am start. For more information, email laidleyrsl@bigpond.com

Helidon: March and Service is at Helidon Railyard at 12.15pm for a 12.30pm start to the service, wreath laying and ceremony. For more information, contact the Helidon RSL on 46976508 or Ray Watterson on 0400018030.

Withcott: Meet at 7.45am at the Withcott Memorial, Meadows Rd, Withcott for an 8am start for the Anzac Day Service, wreath laying and ceremony. For more information, contact John Bennet on 0458410711.

Murphys Creek: The Anzac Day Service will be held at Murphys Creek Grounds at 10am. For more information, contact Bob Mann on 0418457411.

Something different:

Join the Gatton Hawks at Cahill Park for their annual special jersey round in honour of the Anzacs.

Second division kick off against the Warrick Cowboys at 1.10pm followed by the under-18 team at 2.30pm.

Reserves will start at 4pm and a short Anzac Day ceremony will mark the start of the A grade match.

The special jerseys will be auctioned after the final match with all proceeds going to the RSL.