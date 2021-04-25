Anzac Dawn Services pay tribute

Dawn Services have taken place across the nation as hundreds of thousands of Australians prepare to march on Sunday morning to commemorate Anzac Day in 2021.

After coronavirus restrictions effectively resulted in most Australians paying their respects at home or in their driveways last year, the nation has responded strongly with crowds allowed back in 2021.

Many services and marches across the country exhausted their ticketed allocation within days of going online, which Queensland events are set to proceed without crowd limits.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was at the dawn service in Canberra that began at 5.30am, before attending the national ceremony and veterans' banner parade at the Australian War Memorial from 10.30am.

The Prime Minister had planned to travel to Tasmania after the dawn service but travel restrictions enforced due to Western Australia's COVID-19 lockdown forced a change in itinerary.

Mr Morrison had visited Western Australia last week, which would have complicated any travel plans.

The Prime Minister said earlier in the week the resumption of public Anzac Day commemorations was a sign Australia was back on track after a pandemic plagued 2020.

The NSW Anzac Day Dawn Service at the Martin Place cenotaph began at 4.30am, while up to 10,000 people have been allowed to attend the Anzac Day march organised by the RSL NSW in Sydney's CBD from 9am.

Dawn Services are being held across the country for Anzac Day. Picture: AAP Image/David Crosling



The Melbourne Dawn Service kicks off at 6am while the CBD march to the Shrine of Remembrance involving a maximum of 5500 veteran participants starts at 9.30am.

Brisbane's Dawn Service started at 4.28am at the Shrine of Remembrance with a parade through the CBD held between 10am and midday.

Adelaide, Hobart and Darwin will also hold Dawn Services and marches throughout the morning with varying limits on numbers allowed to attend.

Perth's Anzac Day commemorations were thrown into disarray after Premier Mark McGowan announced a snap three-day lockdown beginning on Saturday morning.

Australian commemorated Anzac Day in their driveways last year due to the pandemic. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled



Public Anzac Day events and Dawn Services have been cancelled, with Mr McGowan encouraging everyone to take part in a driveway Dawn Service again this year.

April 25 marks the 106th anniversary of the 1915 Gallipoli landing, which was the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.

