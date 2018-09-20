Menu
Login
Users of the Google Pay app store have been duped into downloading fraudulent apps claiming to belong to the ANZ and Commonwealth Bank in a scam aimed at stealing their financial details. Picture: iStock.
Users of the Google Pay app store have been duped into downloading fraudulent apps claiming to belong to the ANZ and Commonwealth Bank in a scam aimed at stealing their financial details. Picture: iStock.
Money

CBA, ANZ app scam dupes mobile users

by Staff writer
20th Sep 2018 9:57 AM

APPS available from the Google Play store using the branding and names of the Commonwealth Bank and ANZ have duped more than 1000 Australians into revealing their login details.

The false apps, downloadable programs which allow customers to do their banking on mobile phones and tablets using the Android operating system, are believed to have been on the store for several weeks.

The software asked for log-in credentials and credit card details from customers tricked into believing they were using a valid service offered by their bank.

This information was then forwarded to the fraudsters.

IT security company ESET told Fairfax Media that it alerted Google to the scam more than a fortnight ago.

The fraud was part of an international effort which also targeted banks in Britain, Poland, Switzerland and New Zealand.

anz app bank banking commonwealth editors picks fake android google play money scammed targeted

Top Stories

    Bull ride pulls a crowd

    Bull ride pulls a crowd

    News National Rodeo Association chairman Jason Hall said the event attracted top class bull riders from across the country.

    • 20th Sep 2018 9:06 AM
    Concerning number of drug drivers caught in highway blitz

    Concerning number of drug drivers caught in highway blitz

    News Spreading the road safety message was priority for police

    Drivers urged to fuel up even if it's only few cents cheaper

    Drivers urged to fuel up even if it's only few cents cheaper

    News Fuel prices on the rise in the Lockyer Valley.

    Fire ban issued for Lockyer Valley and Somerset

    Fire ban issued for Lockyer Valley and Somerset

    News The ban came into affect at midnight this morning

    Local Partners