Lawyer’s partner heard sniffing coke on tape

The glamorous partner of high-profile lawyer Campbell MacCallum was caught sniffing cocaine and asking him for "rack" on listening devices planted in their home by Queensland's corruption watchdog.

Nicole Anne Crisp, 38, of the Gold Coast, today pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing dangerous drugs across various dates in early 2020.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court heard Crisp was caught up in an unrelated Crime and Corruption Commission probe targeting MacCallum and one of his employees.

Nicole Crisp, girlfriend of Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum, leaves the Magistrates Court in Brisbane. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire

MacCallum was later charged with money laundering, fraud, and possessing a dangerous drug. His matters are still before the court.

The court today heard Crisp was charged as a result of investigators intercepting conversations on MacCallum's phone, in his car and at the couple's residence.

Police prosecutor Sgt Louisa Weightman said one captured conversation involved Crisp asking MacCallum "did you get any more rack", which is another name for cocaine.

"Soon afterwards sniffing sounds occurred consistent with the consumption of cocaine," Sgt Weightman said.

In another intercept Crisp told MacCallum, "I have a straw." This was followed by sniffing sounds.

On March 26 police attended her home after which she spoke to MacCallum by phone where they discussed cocaine being placed in her car, the court heard.

Crisp and MacCallum (right) leaving court after an earlier appearance. Picture: Patrick Billings

Her lawyer Jason Jacobson said the case against Crisp was unusual because no physical drugs were found.

"She essentially came to the attention of police collaterally in relation to a separate investigation to her," he said.

"But it identified on these four occasions that the drug was possessed and used within the confines of the home."

Mr Jacobson asked Crisp, who has no criminal history, be placed in the drug diversion program stating she had demonstrated she would not reoffend.

He tendered nine drug tests which had all come back negative.

High-profile lawyer Campbell MacCallum with his girlfriend Nicole Crisp

Deputy Chief Magistrate Anthony Gett said the amount of cocaine possessed by Crisp was not known so he would sentence her on the basis it was at the lower end.

He said hoped the experience had been sobering for her.

Crisp was placed on a $2000 one year good behaviour bond and ordered to attend a drug education session. Convictions were not recorded.

