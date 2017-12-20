Anuha's Christmas display win does credit to team

BEST ON SHOW: Troy and Cody Chant, Craig Coulter, Alain Blanco, Stanley Smith and Ken Philp with the Anuha Tip Shop's Christmas Lights display, entered in the Spirit of the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights and Decorations Competition.

ANUHA Tip Shop's team have outdone themselves for their first entry in the Lockyer Valley's annual Christmas lights competition, with the display not only lighting up the dark Adare Road, but also brightening up the visiting children's eyes when they see it.

A snowman, Christmas trees and Santa Claus stuck upside-down in the chimney were among the features which delighted brothers Troy and Cody Chant - all of which were made from entirely recycled materials.

Shop supervisor Ken Philp said the festive display, which was awarded first place in the novice and best community group categories, and second in the best recycled display, was a credit to the entire team.

"It's been a great team- building exercise,” he said.

"Normally we get a truckload of lights every year and we never look at them, we just give them to the kids, but this year we decided to see what we could do.

"I really thought the competition was very strong. We weren't expecting this (win) at all.”

Mr Philp said entering the competition had been a fitting festive celebration for the shop, as they often "felt like it was Christmas all year”, and the team members had thoroughly enjoyed the whole process.

"That's what the tip shop is all about - giving,” he said.

"When people started seeing what we were doing with the lights, they'd say, 'I'll bring mine in for you' and that's how we ended up with so many.

"Plus, we're trying to help people year-round so by shopping here, (the community) is able to help people with disabilities who work here.”

The shop supervisor added it was heartening to see so many people appreciating their work and thanked everybody involved with creating the display.

"It's clearly very special to the community,” he said.

"It's also a good way to acknowledge the help we receive.

"See, we wouldn't survive without people donating and buying here.”

Nine-year-old Troy said his favourite was the Santa figure which crowned Anuha's rooftop, while five-year-old Cody said the giant star overhanging the shop's entrance was the best decoration.

Mr Philp said the vouchers they received as winnings would be put towards a price ticket-maker and a Christmas dinner for all the shop's staff.