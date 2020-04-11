ANTIDOTE: 9 non-virus stories you may have missed this week

Nine Gatton Star stories you might have missed.

Nine Gatton Star stories you might have missed.

CORONAVIRUS got you feeling down? Sick of only reading about COVID-19?

Well the Gatton Star has put together this list of local stories you may have missed this week – virus free.

Stay safe this weekend, and remember to stay home.

THE GOOD DOG STILL WAITING FOR HER HOME

She’s a friendly, loving “bundle of joy” – but four-year old Precious has spent almost one-quarter of her life without a proper home, stranded at a Brisbane animal shelter.

Brave Companion Dog Rescue in Laidley has been caring for the gorgeous pup for 327 days – and while staff adore her, they say they’re heartbroken Precious hasn’t found a permanent home.

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

CARJACKING ‘COULD HAVE BEEN CATASTROPHIC

Police believe they know the man responsible for brazen Lockyer Valley carjacking and have asked he turn himself in.

“We believe this man did commit other offences in the Lockyer Valley, earlier to this incident,” Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard said.

“We have been able to gather some evidence in relation to those matters and they will be linked to this crime.”

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

STUDENT’S BID TO LOCATE MUM’S MISSING BROTHER

UNI student Sophie Clegg is solving a family mystery.

Ever since she found out her mother had a long lost half-brother, she has been digging, searching ancestry records and talking to anyone who might know something.

For her mother, Bernadette Clegg, having a conversation with a sibling she has never met would be “life changing”.

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

THE LOCKYER MIDWIFE IN CONTENTION FOR A NATIONAL AWARD

SHE’S there before they’re born. She brings them into this world, and then she makes sure mum and bub are well cared for afterwards.

It’s for this fantastic care that Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid has been named a finalist in the 2020 HESTA Nursing and Midwifery Awards – and even the nomination was a special moment for Dawn.

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

WHEN NEW COUNCIL TEAMS WILL HAVE THEIR FIRST MEETING

WITH the election results becoming clearer as vote counting continues, voters won’t have to wait long for council business to resume.

In the Lockyer Valley, council meetings could be held as soon as next week – depending on when the final results are declared.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council CEO Ian Church said the first council meeting would be the post-election meeting and was scheduled for April 15.

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

CARER REVEALS WHY WILD ANIMALS ARE VANISHING FROM BACKYARDS

FOR an animal lover, waking up to the sound of birds singing is unbeatable.

David Locke’s home is normally surrounded by native animals enjoying the sanctuary he has created for them.

He estimates there were hundreds of animals thriving on his rural land, including rock wallabies, redneck wallabies, possums, galahs, tawny frogmouths and more.

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

LACK OF UNDERGROUND WATER COULD CREATE LOCAL HAY SHORTAGE

Heavy rain across large areas of the country earlier in the year eased the demand for hay in certain regions, according to the Australian Fodder Industry Association.

AFIA chief executive officer John McKew said the recent tempering of the hay market would help realign market supply and demand.

“Widespread, near drought-breaking rains has relieved the pressure on both sides of the hay market,” Mr McKew said.

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

GRAFFITI CULPRIT WANTED BY GATTON POLICE

CCTV footage has captured a suspect believed to be responsible for leaving graffiti tags across Gatton.

Sergeant Dan Curtin from Gatton police said a number of graffiti-related offences were committed in the Gatton township on March 27 and 28.

“The pictured suspect was captured on local council CCTV committing a number of offences using the below tag,” Sgt Curtin said.

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

BRIGHT FUTURE FOR LOCKYER NETBALLERS

NETBALL might be on hold for now but the players at Lockyer Valley Netball Association have a bright future to look forward to.

New lighting has been installed at Cahill Park, meaning netballers will be able to play at night, once coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE.