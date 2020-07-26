Anti-vax group takes to Coast streets for documentary

ANTI-VAX: Australian Vaccination-risk Network hit the streets of the Sunshine Coast in their 34-foot Coachman Mirada to give families of those who have died or been permanently injured by vaccinations an opportunity to tell their stories for a documentary. Photo: Contributed

A national anti-vax group took to Sunshine Coast streets to film local parents for an upcoming documentary.

Australian Vaccination-risk Network set off in its 34-foot Coachman Mirada in July to give families of those who have "died or been permanently injured by vaccinations" an opportunity to tell their stories.

The bus also documented the stories of families who have chosen not to vaccinate, learning their reasons and the health outcomes of their unvaccinated children.

They visited 10 destinations in the past 11 days, of those were Caloundra, Maroochydore and Eumundi.

They collected nearly 130 signatures on the side of their bus from families in support of their campaign.

"For far too long, the Australian Government, the media and the medical community have tried to pretend that vaccines are perfectly safe and harm no one," AVN president Aneeta Hafmeister said.

"They have done their best to silence us and to take away our voice.

"Thanks to years of hard work and dedication however, our community has done what many would have considered to be impossible.

"They have pulled together in a unified way to fund this amazing vehicle that will bring so much love and information to our community."

Their stay on the Sunshine Coast, however, wasn't without issue.

AVN founder Meryl Dorey said they were told to leave the Big4 Caloundra after the park became aware the group was there to film for the documentary.

CEO Angus Booker told the Courier Mail said the group did not have consent to film on the property.

He said they were told to leave and were given a refund.

Mr Booker said his decision to remove the Vaxxed bus would have been the same in any other circumstance where an enterprise was using a Big4 location as a place of business.

In response, Ms Dorey told the Daily they were appalled at the situation.

She said they did not have any issues at other locations.

"We've been doing tours at Vaxxed for almost four years and never had any problem before," Ms Dorey said.

Mr Booker said "a whole world of hate" had been thrown at the business for "ultimately refusing service for a valid reason".

"It is really around the fact that they have a big massive branded truck that they use to promote themselves with inside our park," he said.

"There aren't too many businesses that would allow another business to come in and secretly run their business from inside."

Ms Dorey said they had no intention to cause disruptions and followed all rules of the park.

"The thing is we're not pushing our opinions on anyone, we're citizen journalists, we're going what most of the media and the government are refusing to do," she said.

Ms Dorey said during their time on the Sunshine Coast more than 100 families inquired about their mission.